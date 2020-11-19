Is Tara Sutaria celebrating her 25th birthday with Aadar Jain in the Maldives?
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
It's Tara Sutaria's 25th birthday and the actress seems to be celebrating her special day with rumoured beau Aadar Jain! Aadar shared some photos on his Instagram stories from what looks like Maldives and a 'view to kill'. Check out the photos below:
Aadar has also shared a loved-up photo with Tara Sutaria, wishing her a happy...
