Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Tara Sutaria celebrating her 25th birthday with Aadar Jain in the Maldives?

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Is Tara Sutaria celebrating her 25th birthday with Aadar Jain in the Maldives?It's Tara Sutaria's 25th birthday and the actress seems to be celebrating her special day with rumoured beau Aadar Jain! Aadar shared some photos on his Instagram stories from what looks like Maldives and a 'view to kill'. Check out the photos below:

Aadar has also shared a loved-up photo with Tara Sutaria, wishing her a happy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Tara Sutaria to celebrate her birthday in Maldives

Tara Sutaria to celebrate her birthday in Maldives 00:50

 Actress Tara Sutaria is celebrating her 25th birthday today. The actress flew to Maldives ahead of her birthday with rumored beau Aadar Jain.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Aadar Jain wishes 'Principessa' Tara Sutaria on 25th birthday; here's how she replied

 Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are currently in the Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday.
DNA

Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain holidaying together in Maldives?

Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain holidaying together in Maldives? Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been in a relationship for a while and fans keep seeing their pictures on Instagram. The Marjaavaan actress has been seen with...
Mid-Day

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain head off to the Maldives for a getaway; share pics on Insta stories

 Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have flown to the Maldives for a luxurious vacation. They posted on Insta stories...
Bollywood Life