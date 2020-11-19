Radio 1 To Play Tweaked Version Of The Pogues' 'Fairytale Of New York' Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Radio 2 will continue with the original...



Radio 1 will play a tweaked version of *The Pogues'* classic single 'Fairytale Of New York' this year.



The festive classic was initially released in 1987, swiftly becoming a somewhat unexpected chart smash.



Led by those dramatic sparring vocals from Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl, it reached No. 2 on that year's Christmas chart.



Since then, it's become an evergreen festive favourite, despite the caustic nature of its lyrics. Kirsty MacColl herself subsequently changed the lyrics during live performances, opting to remove a homophobic slur from her cavalcade of insults.



Indeed, it is these lyrics that Kirsty MacColl used during a Top Of The Pops performance to promote the single's 1991 re-issue.



Now Radio 1 has confirmed that it will use a tweaked recording for this year's festive schedule; Radio 2 meanwhile, will retain the original.



TV critic Scott Bryan points out the news, with Radio 1 issuing a short statement:



“We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience.”



Finally, 6Music hosts will be able to play either version.



