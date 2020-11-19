Global  
 

Ali Fazal wishes Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, the actress replies!

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot who had a ball during the shoot of Death on the Nile in London last year are yet to reunite for the film's promotions.

Thank God for social media that keeps people close despite the distance. When Gadot announced the release of her film Wonder Woman 1984, Ali was quick to send over his best wishes. He...
