Nicki Minaj Announces Virtual Party For Pink Friday 10-Year Anniversary

SOHH Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Announces Virtual Party For Pink Friday 10-Year AnniversaryNew York rapper Nicki Minaj is going to do it big in 24 hours. The hip-hop superstar has announced plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her debut Pink Friday album. Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday Virtual Party Onika went to her Twitter page to get fans pumped. While she didn’t provide much in details, […]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries 00:56

 Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries. HBO Max has announced a six-part series that "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.". Director Michael John Warren issued a statement. I love that this series not only provides an...

