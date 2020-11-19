Chhath Geet 2020: Khesari Lal Yadav's new Bhojpuri song 'Chhath Ghate Chali' hits YouTube - Watch

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread



Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 1 week ago