Watch Jimmy Fallon Transform Into Harry Styles for Hilarious "73 Questions" Parody

E! Online Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Harry Styles, is that you? Not quite, but Jimmy Fallon did a golden job transforming into the One Direction alum. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, The Tonight Show put the late-night host up to...
News video: Harry Styles once dog sat for Emma Corrin

Harry Styles once dog sat for Emma Corrin 00:38

 Pop superstar Harry Styles once dog sat for 'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin so she could go out for dinner.

