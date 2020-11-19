Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers Go After Trump and His ‘Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew’ Botched Attempt at Election Theft
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers both mocked President Donald Trump's botched attempt at a coup on their Wednesday night shows -- going after Republicans for trying to steal the election in Michigan.
