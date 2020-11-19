Global  
 

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers Go After Trump and His 'Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew' Botched Attempt at Election Theft 

Mediaite Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers Go After Trump and His ‘Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew’ Botched Attempt at Election Theft Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers both mocked President Donald Trump's botched attempt at a coup on their Wednesday night shows -- going after Republicans for trying to steal the election in Michigan. 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Late Night Roasts Rudy

Late Night Roasts Rudy 01:09

 Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon weigh in on President Donald Trump’s latest legal strategy.

