"Crock of Gold" - cast: The Pogues, Shane MacGowan, Siobhan MacGowan, Maurice MacGowan, Johnny Depp
Thursday, 19 November 2020 (
7 hours ago) *Release date :* December 04, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan" deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, best ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Crock of Gold A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan Documentary Movie
Crock of Gold A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: CROCK OF GOLD – A FEW ROUNDS WITH SHANE MACGOWAN deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist,..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago
'Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan' Trailer
Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan Trailer - The film is a vision of the world through the eyes of the great punk poet himself and an intimate cast of close friends and family members, all..
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 3 weeks ago
Johnny Depp Premieres 'Crock Of Gold' In Zurich
Johnny Depp steps out at the Zurich Film Festival to premiere his new documentary, "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan," which is based on the life of the frontman of Irish band the..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:04 Published on October 5, 2020