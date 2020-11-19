Global  
 

"Crock of Gold" - cast: The Pogues, Shane MacGowan, Siobhan MacGowan, Maurice MacGowan, Johnny Depp

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Crock of Gold - cast: The Pogues, Shane MacGowan, Siobhan MacGowan, Maurice MacGowan, Johnny Depp*Release date :* December 04, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan" deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, best ...
