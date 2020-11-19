South Australia Police Shock World After Forbidding Dog-Walking Under Coronavirus Restrictions
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The South Australia Police faced international condemnation on social media after they declared that the walking of dogs is prohibited under new coronavirus restrictions.
The South Australia Police faced international condemnation on social media after they declared that the walking of dogs is prohibited under new coronavirus restrictions.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources