South Australia Police Shock World After Forbidding Dog-Walking Under Coronavirus Restrictions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia



Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in South Australia. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 4 hours ago South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown



South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago More than 50 coronavirus fines handed out at Cardiff party



More than 50 attendees at a Cardiff party have been fined for breachingcoronavirus restrictions. South Wales Police were alerted to the largegathering at a halls of residence on Friday November 6, and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 6 days ago