South Australia Police Shock World After Forbidding Dog-Walking Under Coronavirus Restrictions

Mediaite Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
South Australia Police Shock World After Forbidding Dog-Walking Under Coronavirus RestrictionsThe South Australia Police faced international condemnation on social media after they declared that the walking of dogs is prohibited under new coronavirus restrictions.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster 01:31

 A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

