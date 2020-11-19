Global  
 

Tyson Foods Managers Accused of Holding ‘Winner-Take-All’ Bet on How Many Employees Would Catch the Coronavirus

Tyson Foods Managers Accused of Holding ‘Winner-Take-All’ Bet on How Many Employees Would Catch the CoronavirusCompany managers for Tyson Foods are facing a wrongful death lawsuit that claims they took bets on how many of their workers would end up catching the coronavirus.
