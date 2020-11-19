Global  
 

Trump Reportedly Called Michigan GOP Election Officials Who Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Vote to Approve Wayne County Results

Mediaite Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Trump Reportedly Called Michigan GOP Election Officials Who Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Vote to Approve Wayne County ResultsTwo Republican officials on Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers reportedly received a call from President Donald Trump himself before they attempted to "rescind" their votes to certify the election.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results

Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results 02:06

 Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results

