Trump Reportedly Called Michigan GOP Election Officials Who Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Vote to Approve Wayne County Results
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Two Republican officials on Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers reportedly received a call from President Donald Trump himself before they attempted to "rescind" their votes to certify the election.
Two Republican officials on Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers reportedly received a call from President Donald Trump himself before they attempted to "rescind" their votes to certify the election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources