Trump Reportedly Called Michigan GOP Election Officials Who Now Want to ‘Rescind’ Vote to Approve Wayne County Results

Current and Former Trump Officials Quietly Reach Out to the Biden Transition Team



Current and former Trump officials are quietly reaching out to president-elect, Joe Biden’s transition team. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 4 hours ago

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss



President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05 Published 13 hours ago