Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Harry Styles in Funny 'Vogue' Parody

Just Jared Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Jimmy Fallon dressed as Harry Styles for a funny parody! The talk show host did a 73 Questions with Harry Styles to parody Vogue‘s usual videos. Harry just made history as Vogue‘s first male cover star. Some of the highlights included being asked, “How’s your day been so far?” to which he responded, “Well I [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Harry Styles once dog sat for Emma Corrin

Harry Styles once dog sat for Emma Corrin 00:38

 Pop superstar Harry Styles once dog sat for 'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin so she could go out for dinner.

