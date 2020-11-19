Global  
 

Sophie Turner Gets a New Tattoo in Honor of Baby Willa!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
It looks like Sophie Turner got some new ink in honor of her daughter, baby Willa! It looks like Sophie got a “W” for Willa, who was born on July 22, 2020, on her arm right next to where she got a “J” for her husband Joe Jonas. Be sure to check out the subtle [...]
Sophie Turner's New Tattoo Is a Sweet Homage to Her Daughter

Sophie Turner's New Tattoo Is a Sweet Homage to Her Daughter

 It matches one that pays tribute to Joe Jonas.

