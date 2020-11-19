'Shuggie Bain,' Douglas Stuart's First Novel, Wins 2020 Booker Prize
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Shuggie Bain is "a moving, immersive and nuanced portrait of a tight-knit social world, its people and its values," the judges wrote. Stuart based the book on his own Glasgow childhood.
Shuggie Bain is "a moving, immersive and nuanced portrait of a tight-knit social world, its people and its values," the judges wrote. Stuart based the book on his own Glasgow childhood.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources