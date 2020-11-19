Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Shuggie Bain,' Douglas Stuart's First Novel, Wins 2020 Booker Prize

NPR Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Shuggie Bain is "a moving, immersive and nuanced portrait of a tight-knit social world, its people and its values," the judges wrote. Stuart based the book on his own Glasgow childhood.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Scot Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

 Harrowing tale set in Glasgow was only novel by UK-born author on shortlist for award
FT.com

Booker Prize 2020: Douglas Stuart's novel Shuggie Bain wins

 The Scottish writer's book about a boy and his mother's struggles in 80s Glasgow wins the prize.
BBC News

Booker Prize 2020: Douglas Stuart Wins for 'Shuggie Bain'

 The autobiographical novel, about the lonely gay son of an alcoholic mother in 1980s Scotland, was one of four debut books in this year’s shortlist.
NYTimes.com