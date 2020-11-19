Selena Gomez Premieres Special New Friendsgiving Episode of 'Selena + Chef'
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Selena Gomez is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special new episode of her series Selena + Chef! The 28-year-old premiered the new Friendsgiving-themed episode with special guest Aarti Sequeira on HBO Max on Thursday (November 19). Here’s a synopsis: Known for elevating classic American dishes with Indian flavors, dubbed as a Queen of Spices, TV personality, [...]
