How the Friends of A Million Little Things Will Come Together After Tragedy Once Again

E! Online Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
We may not yet know if Eddie (David Giuntoli) is alive or dead, but one thing's for sure: he's not well. He got hit by a car at the very end of the season two finale and while...
 The Family of Friends Rally Together to Support Each Other When Tragedy Strikes Again on the Season Premiere of ABC’s A Million Little Things.

