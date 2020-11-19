Lady Gaga Joins Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' Movie!

Global  
 

Lady Gaga is adding another role to her acting résumé! The 34-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train, which will star Brad Pitt. A source told Collider that Gaga will be playing “a smaller supporting role rather than a lead.” The movie is based on the popular [...]
