Lady Gaga Joins Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' Movie!
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is adding another role to her acting résumé! The 34-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train, which will star Brad Pitt. A source told Collider that Gaga will be playing “a smaller supporting role rather than a lead.” The movie is based on the popular [...]
