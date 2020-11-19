Global  
 

Jeanine Mason Sings & Dances With THE Dolly Parton In New 'Christmas On The Square' Clip

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 19 November 2020
Jeanine Mason is showing off her dance (and singing) talents in this new music video clip from her upcoming movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square! The 29-year-old Roswell: New Mexico actress, who plays Felicity Sorenson, is joined in the clip by Dolly Parton herself for the song “Everybody Needs an Angel.” “Sneak peek of [...]
News video: Dolly Parton on new Scrooge-style Christmas film

 American singer Dolly Parton discusses her new Scrooge-style Christmas film,Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square. The film will be released on Netflixon November 22.

