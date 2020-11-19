Matthew McConaughey Addresses the Idea of Running for Texas Governor
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Matthew McConaughey could be making political moves. The 51-year-old actor addressed political aspirations in an interview with Hugh Hewitt. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew McConaughey During their chat, he spoke about whether he would consider running for Texas governor or another political run. “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up [...]
Matthew McConaughey joins Colin Cowherd to talk about his beloved Texas Longhorns. McConaughey shares his thoughts on the process and what the Longhorns need to do to keep their heads right and stay in..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:10Published