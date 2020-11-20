Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Apologize for Mocking Their Personal Chef and Acting Like Spoiled Brats
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The D'Amelio sisters insist they never meant to disrespect chef Aaron May after they lost hundreds of thousands of followers for seemingly acting like spoiled brats during dinner.
