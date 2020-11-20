Global  
 

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Apologize for Mocking Their Personal Chef and Acting Like Spoiled Brats

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The D'Amelio sisters insist they never meant to disrespect chef Aaron May after they lost hundreds of thousands of followers for seemingly acting like spoiled brats during dinner.
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash [Video]

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash

Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table..

Dixie D'Amelio Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Treatment of Chef Aaron May in New Video

 Dixie D’Amelio is issuing a statement surrounding the backlash over her YouTube video with her sister, Charli D’Amelio, and their family titled “Dinner...
