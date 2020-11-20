Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Apologize for Mocking Their Personal Chef and Acting Like Spoiled Brats

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash



Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table.. Credit: nypost Duration: 01:51 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Dixie D'Amelio Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Treatment of Chef Aaron May in New Video Dixie D’Amelio is issuing a statement surrounding the backlash over her YouTube video with her sister, Charli D’Amelio, and their family titled “Dinner...

Just Jared 4 hours ago



