Lady Gaga in Talks to Star Opposite Brad Pitt in Action Thriller Bullet Train

Lady Gaga is adding another role to her acting résumé! The 34-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming action...

Lady GaGa In Negotiations to Join Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' While her role in the action thriller movie is currently unknown, it will definitely serve as a brand new experience for the Golden Globe-winning actress if the...

AceShowbiz 5 days ago



