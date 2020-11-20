Global  
 

Lady Gaga in Talks to Star Opposite Brad Pitt in Action Thriller Bullet Train

Friday, 20 November 2020
From Bradley Cooper to Brad Pitt, singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga really knows how to pick a leading man! E! News has learned the Chromatica artist is in talks to join Pitt in the...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Lady Gaga reportedly in talks for Bullet Train Movie

Lady Gaga reportedly in talks for Bullet Train Movie 00:47

 Lady Gaga is reportedly being lined up to star in David Leitch's star-studded hitman flick 'Bullet Train' alongside Brad Pitt.

