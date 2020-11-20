Global  
 

Celine Dion Reacts to Losing Lawsuit with Agent: 'I Feel Betrayed'

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020
Celine Dion has released a statement in response to the ruling that she owes commissions to ICM Partners and partner Rob Prinz for her concert deal with AEG. The California Labor Commission has ruled that Celine must pay commissions on the deal, which was reached in 2017 at a value of $500 million. ICM Partners, [...]
