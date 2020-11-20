Celine Dion Reacts to Losing Lawsuit with Agent: 'I Feel Betrayed'
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Celine Dion has released a statement in response to the ruling that she owes commissions to ICM Partners and partner Rob Prinz for her concert deal with AEG. The California Labor Commission has ruled that Celine must pay commissions on the deal, which was reached in 2017 at a value of $500 million. ICM Partners, [...]
Celine Dion has released a statement in response to the ruling that she owes commissions to ICM Partners and partner Rob Prinz for her concert deal with AEG. The California Labor Commission has ruled that Celine must pay commissions on the deal, which was reached in 2017 at a value of $500 million. ICM Partners, [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources