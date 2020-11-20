Matthew McConaughey to run for Texas governor?
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has hinted that he might run for the Governor of his home state Texas in future. The 51-year-old actor, who hails from the city of Uvalde in Texas, discussed the idea of taking a plunge into the "broken business" of politics during his interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. During the radio...
