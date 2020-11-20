Global  
 

Priyanshu Painyuli: Tough to stay disciplined during the lockdown

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Priyanshu Painyuli: Tough to stay disciplined during the lockdownHolding on to the emotional and physical frame of a character during the eight months of lockdown was the hardest part for actor Priyanshu Painyuli, whose film Rashmi Rocket was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Scheduled to kickstart shooting across Kutch, Delhi, Dehradun and Mussoorie in March, the film is being entirely shot...
