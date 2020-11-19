Michael J Fox mulling second retirement
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Michael J Fox has shared that he is planning a second retirement, and does not mind if it means the end of his acting career.
In his book, No Time Like the Future, the star, 59, shared that he is entering a "second retirement", and revealed that his health struggles contributed towards the decision. "The nascent diminishment...
