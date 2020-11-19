Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael J Fox mulling second retirement

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Michael J Fox has shared that he is planning a second retirement, and does not mind if it means the end of his acting career.

In his book, No Time Like the Future, the star, 59, shared that he is entering a "second retirement", and revealed that his health struggles contributed towards the decision. "The nascent diminishment...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like