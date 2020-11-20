Global  
 

Kate Hudson Stars in Sia's New Movie 'Music' - Watch First Teaser!

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020
Kate Hudson will be showing off her musical talents in the upcoming movie music, which was written and directed by Sia! The first teaser trailer for the movie was just released and it also features dancer Maddie Ziegler, who plays the title character, and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. Here is the film’s synopsis: [...]
Maddie Ziegler Stars As Teen On Autism Spectrum In New 'Music' Film Teaser Clip

 Maddie Ziegler is starring in this brand new teaser video from her upcoming film Music! The 18-year-old stars as the titular character in the movie, alongside...
