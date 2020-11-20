Kate Hudson Stars in Sia's New Movie 'Music' - Watch First Teaser!
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Kate Hudson will be showing off her musical talents in the upcoming movie music, which was written and directed by Sia! The first teaser trailer for the movie was just released and it also features dancer Maddie Ziegler, who plays the title character, and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. Here is the film’s synopsis: [...]
The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..