Rohit Saraf on kissing scene in Mismatched: I was freaking out. Prajakta calmed me down
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Rohit Saraf had an uneasy moment when shooting for the Netflix series, Mismatched. He felt awkward during a kissing scene with co-star Prajakta Koli. "There are some scenes that can make an actor uncomfortable. Though the director made it seem like a breeze, I was freaking out. Prajakta calmed me down. All's well that ends well,"...
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf on their movie Mismatched. Koli and Saraf get candid and open up about their movie experience. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame....