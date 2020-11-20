Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitt Romney Slams Trump for Trying to ‘Overturn’ 2020 Election: ‘Difficult to Imagine a Worse, More Undemocratic Action’

Mediaite Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Mitt Romney Slams Trump for Trying to ‘Overturn’ 2020 Election: ‘Difficult to Imagine a Worse, More Undemocratic Action’Mitt Romney slams Trump for trying to 'overturn' 2020 election: 'It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:05Published
Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division [Video]

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division

Barack Obama has said it will take more than one election to reverse a cultureof “crazy conspiracy theories” in US politics. The former president, 59, saidthe nation was more divided today than it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
CBS4 News 6:00 a.m. [Video]

CBS4 News 6:00 a.m.

More than a dozen lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign or sympathetic Republicans looking to change the election results have so far been unsuccessful. Publicly they have alleged voter fraud, but..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:53Published