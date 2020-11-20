Global  
 

K-pop group BTS' new album BE to release today worldwide

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020
BTS is returning to unfold another story with the new album BE (Deluxe Edition) at midnight November 20 EST. This one of a kind record comes in a different format from its precedents and consists of total 8 tracks: lead single "Life Goes On" along with "Fly To My Room", "Blue & Grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and...
