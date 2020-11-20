Global  
 

Salman Khan and his family test negative

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Superstar Salman Khan and his family had taken a COVID-19 test and have come out negative for the virus after his driver and two staff members were found positive for the coronavirus. The actor will be resuming shooting for his ongoing television show today.
