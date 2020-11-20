Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets

Global  
 

Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 setsThe gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2. She was seen cutting a cake along with her husband T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, as well as co-star John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri.

The actress was last seen in *Teri Aankhon Mein*, a performance which...
