'I'M CRYING' trend: BTS ARMY has a meltdown
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The Bangtan Boys have taken over the internet with the release of their latest album 'BE'. But that was not all as the K-pop band also released the music video of the album's title track 'Life Goes On' which has been directed by JungKook.
