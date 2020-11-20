Jungkook bags the Sexiest Man Alive title
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
K-pop stars BTS have finally released their much-awaited album 'BE' along with the music video of their title track 'Life Goes On'. The track which is directed by Jungkook witnessed a great response from the ARMY.
