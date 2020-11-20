Global  
 

Kurt Russell Believes Actors Should 'Step Away from Saying Anything' Political

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Kurt Russell is talking about politics in Hollywood. During a new interview, the 69-year-old actor says he thinks that actors should stay out of politics. “I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do,” Kurt shared with The New York Times. “As far as I’m concerned, you should step away [...]
 Kurt Russell does not think celebrities really should weigh in on politics. The actor told The New York Times that he views his job as an entertainer and keeps his political opinions to himself. "I've always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That's what we do." Russell said that actors...

Kurt Russell says celebrities shouldn't voice political opinions: 'Step away from saying anything'

 Kurt Russell said that actors are like "court jesters" and should refrain from sharing their political opinions.
