Kurt Russell Believes Actors Should 'Step Away from Saying Anything' Political
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Kurt Russell is talking about politics in Hollywood. During a new interview, the 69-year-old actor says he thinks that actors should stay out of politics. “I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do,” Kurt shared with The New York Times. “As far as I’m concerned, you should step away [...]
