Robbie Williams Shares Festive Single 'Can't Stop Christmas' Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's out now...



*Robbie Williams* has shared surprise single 'Can't Stop Christmas'.



Out now, the festive track is a bells 'n' tinsel salute to the spirit of the season.



Complete with references to Auld Lang Syne and spending time with family, Robbie half-inches in a few nods to Zoom and Skype, too.



With lyrics that mention Santa social distancing, he's clearly soaking up that slightly dystopian 2020 vibe.



Produced alongside long-time collaborators Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, 'Can't Stop Christmas' is out now.



Tune in below.



