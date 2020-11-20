|
Tiger King star Jeff Lowe sued over 'inhumane treatment' of animals
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jeff Lowe took over the Oklahoma zoo formerly run by Joe Exotic and seen in the Netflix hit.
Jeff Lowe hearing pushed back to January
Today a hearing for Jeff Lowe was pushed back again. The star of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King is accused of illegally using animals to make money.
Jeff Lowe in court today
Today Jeff Lowe will also be in court. The star of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King is accused of illegally using animals to make money. Investigators say she would sell photo ops and sneak the..
