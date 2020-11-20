Global  
 

T.I. Salutes DC Young Fly For Not Selling Out On Nick Cannon After Wild ‘N Out Offer

SOHH Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
T.I. Salutes DC Young Fly For Not Selling Out On Nick Cannon After Wild ‘N Out OfferGrammy-winning rapper T.I. is putting big respect on comedian DC Young Fly‘s name. The King of the South has stepped up to shout-out the actor for not caving in and accepting an offer to host a relaunched version of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” series. TI Respects DC Young Fly Tip went to his Instagram page […]
