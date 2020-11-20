Naya Rivera's Former Husband and Estate File Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Says Drowning Was 'Preventable'
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Naya Rivera's son, Josey, filed a wrongful death lawsuit four months following the Glee actress' accidental drowning in a lake. His father, Josey's father, Ryan Dorsey, and the late actress' estate submitted the paperwork on the behalf of the 5-year-old on November 17.
