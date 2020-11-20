Global  
 

Naya Rivera's Former Husband and Estate File Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Says Drowning Was 'Preventable'

Friday, 20 November 2020
Naya Rivera's Former Husband and Estate File Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Says Drowning Was 'Preventable'Naya Rivera's son, Josey, filed a wrongful death lawsuit four months following the Glee actress' accidental drowning in a lake. His father, Josey's father, Ryan Dorsey, and the late actress' estate submitted the paperwork on the behalf of the 5-year-old on November 17.
 Actor Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against officials in Ventura County, California, holding them responsible for the drowning of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera.

