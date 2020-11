Sia Responds to Criticism for Portrayal of Autism in Upcoming Film 'Music' Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Sia is reacting to criticism of her upcoming movie. The “Chandelier” superstar responded to some social media outcry following the release of the trailer for her upcoming movie, Music, which stars Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia “I want you to work every day knowing that we’re trying [...] 👓 View full article

