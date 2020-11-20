GoldLink's 'Best Rapper In The Fuckin World' Is An Emphatic Return Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Kaytranada supplies the beat...



*GoldLink* has shared his new single 'Best Rapper In The Fucking World'.



It's a surprise drop from the rapper, who doesn't hold back in his appraisal of his own work.



Last year's 'Diaspora' was accompanied by some huge live shows, and he's taken this energy into the studio for a fresh single.



Kaytranada supplies the beat, with 'Best Rapper In The Fucking World' hurling expectations out of the window.



Online now, the dynamic visuals play with distorted digital effects to match the hallucinatory nature of the track.



Tune in now.



