Chuck Todd Goes Off on Facebook: Too Many Americans ‘Seeking Out Misinformation’ on Untrustworthy Platform Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

MSNBC's Chuck Todd railed against Facebook on Friday, complaining that a large number of Americans now use it as their primary news source despite the fact that it's not a "trustworthy platform." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People Power: Ad Buyers Discovering True Identity, LiveRamp’s Clinger Says



How can ad platforms hope to front up against Google and Facebook when the fabric of ad targeting is being ripped apart? By laying a new infrastructure, says Travis Clinger. Third-party cookies are.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 02:52 Published on September 24, 2020

