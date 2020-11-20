Chuck Todd Goes Off on Facebook: Too Many Americans ‘Seeking Out Misinformation’ on Untrustworthy Platform
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
MSNBC's Chuck Todd railed against Facebook on Friday, complaining that a large number of Americans now use it as their primary news source despite the fact that it's not a "trustworthy platform."
MSNBC's Chuck Todd railed against Facebook on Friday, complaining that a large number of Americans now use it as their primary news source despite the fact that it's not a "trustworthy platform."
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources