Chuck Todd Goes Off on Facebook: Too Many Americans ‘Seeking Out Misinformation’ on Untrustworthy Platform

Mediaite Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
MSNBC's Chuck Todd railed against Facebook on Friday, complaining that a large number of Americans now use it as their primary news source despite the fact that it's not a "trustworthy platform."
