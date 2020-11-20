'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special' Debuts Full Soundtrack - Listen Now!
Friday, 20 November 2020 () It’s here – the soundtrack for the upcoming High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is out now!! The album features 13 songs from the cast of HSMTMTS, including an original Christmas song, “The Perfect Gift,” written and performed by Joshua Bassett. The cast of the series – Joshua, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia [...]
The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..
More than half of Americans believe the "American Dream" is unattainable - and say the decline of the U.S. manufacturing industry is to blame, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans..