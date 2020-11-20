Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special' Debuts Full Soundtrack - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
It’s here – the soundtrack for the upcoming High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is out now!! The album features 13 songs from the cast of HSMTMTS, including an original Christmas song, “The Perfect Gift,” written and performed by Joshua Bassett. The cast of the series – Joshua, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Published
News video: High School Musical: The Musical - The Series Cast Play Truth or Dare

High School Musical: The Musical - The Series Cast Play Truth or Dare 06:31

 Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Larry Saperstein, & Frankie A. Rodriguez discuss their holiday special on Disney+.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For [Video]

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:19Published
Canisius High School hosts holiday food drive [Video]

Canisius High School hosts holiday food drive

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:36Published
Why more than half of Americans think the American Dream is less achievable than 30 years ago [Video]

Why more than half of Americans think the American Dream is less achievable than 30 years ago

More than half of Americans believe the "American Dream" is unattainable - and say the decline of the U.S. manufacturing industry is to blame, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special' Debuts Trailer With Season 2 Sneak Peek!

 The trailer for the upcoming High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special was just released! In the clip, we get a little look at the cast of the series...
Just Jared Jr

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special: The Trailer is full of holiday fun

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special: The Trailer is full of holiday fun
Polygon