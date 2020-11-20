Global  
 

Nicki Minaj Announces HBO Max Docuseries!

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020
Nicki Minaj is making a big announcement. Right in time for the big celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut studio album Pink Friday on Friday (November 20), the 37-year-old “Anaconda” rapper revealed some big news in a video: she’s bringing a docuseries to HBO MAX. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki [...]
