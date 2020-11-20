Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 Things That Happen in Shawn Mendes' Netflix Documentary That You Need to See!

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
We’re just a few days away from the premiere of Shawn Mendes‘ new documentary In Wonder, which will begin streaming on Netflix on November 23. We were lucky enough to get an early screener of the documentary and there are so many things we know fans are going to love when they watch it! The [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dance Dreams Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Documentary movie [Video]

Dance Dreams Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Documentary movie

Dance Dreams Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Every year, students at Debbie Allen Dance Academy perform a genre-busting, cutting edge rendition..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:54Published
Oh! The Horror! Documentary movie [Video]

Oh! The Horror! Documentary movie

Oh! The Horror! Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Experience the Magical Realm of Cinema! - Plot synopsis: Explore our fascination with horror and all things creepy and macabre as we dissect some..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:17Published
Shawn Mendes Talks Life In Quarantine With Camila Cabello [Video]

Shawn Mendes Talks Life In Quarantine With Camila Cabello

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in promotion of his fourth studio album 'Wonder' and new documentary "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder", Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:42Published

Related news from verified sources

New on Netflix this week: ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’, ‘The Call’ and more

 A new documentary on an international pop star, several new Christmas specials, and a South Korean thriller are the new arrivals on the platform this week
Hindu