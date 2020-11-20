Drake Bell Has Seemingly Changed His Name & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Drake Bell is getting a lot of attention on social media right now after seemingly changing his name to Drake Campana. The 34-year-old actor and singer has also reportedly moved to Mexico and if you didn’t know, “Campana” is Spanish for “Bell.” A lot of people seem to believe that the Drake & Josh star [...] 👓 View full article

