Charli D'Amelio Ditches Short Pink Hair For Longer Locks!

Friday, 20 November 2020
Charli D’Amelio is the latest to make a big change to her hair! The 15-year-old TikTok star teased that she was switching up her short, partially pink hair on Friday morning (November 20). “i’m changing my hair,” she wrote on Twitter, adding later, “i posted my new hair on tiktok!!” Charli took out all the [...]
