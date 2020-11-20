Euphoria's Lukas Gage Catches Director Insulting His Apartment During Virtual Audition (Video)
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Lukas Gage has a reminder for everyone – make sure you definitely are on mute before you start trash talking people who are on your Zoom call! The 25-year-old actor, best known for his work on HBO’s Euphoria, was doing a virtual audition and the director seemingly thought he was muted when he started insulting [...]
