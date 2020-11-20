Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Euphoria's Lukas Gage Catches Director Insulting His Apartment During Virtual Audition (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Lukas Gage has a reminder for everyone – make sure you definitely are on mute before you start trash talking people who are on your Zoom call! The 25-year-old actor, best known for his work on HBO’s Euphoria, was doing a virtual audition and the director seemingly thought he was muted when he started insulting [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like