Euphoria's Lukas Gage Catches Director Insulting His Apartment During Virtual Audition (Video) Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Lukas Gage has a reminder for everyone – make sure you definitely are on mute before you start trash talking people who are on your Zoom call! The 25-year-old actor, best known for his work on HBO’s Euphoria, was doing a virtual audition and the director seemingly thought he was muted when he started insulting [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

