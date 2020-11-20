Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Channing Tatum to Star in Monster Movie from '21 Jump Street' Team

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Channing Tatum has lined up his next project and it will be a spooky one! The 40-year-old actor is set to join the Universal Monsters Universe in a new movie that he’s developing with 21 Jump Street filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Deadline reports that the Untitled Monster Project is “described as a modern-day, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Hideous Bog Monster Movie [Video]

The Hideous Bog Monster Movie

The Hideous Bog Monster Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the files of Boggy Creek comes... "The Hideous Bog Monster." An escaped lunatic named Herbie flees a maximum security mental hospital to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:41Published
MONSTER HUNTER Movie Trailer (2020) - Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa [Video]

MONSTER HUNTER Movie Trailer (2020) - Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa

MONSTER HUNTER Movie Trailer (2020) - Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa - Plot synopsis: Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:29Published
MONSTER HUNTER Movie - Paul W Anderson and the creators of the game [Video]

MONSTER HUNTER Movie - Paul W Anderson and the creators of the game

MONSTER HUNTER Movie - Paul W Anderson and the creators of the game - The creators of Monster Hunter share their excitement for bringing the monsters to life on the big screen. ➡️..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:59Published