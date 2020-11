You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Records Show One In Three Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claimants Is Not Getting Paid



On Thursday night, we uncovered new information about the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program - with CBS 2’s Tara Molina learning thousands who are active in that system aren’t getting paid at.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:53 Published 20 hours ago Quawan Charles’ Attorney Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ Family Doesn’t Have Answers — Watch



On October 30, 15-year-old Quawan Charles was The Dr. Oz Show investigates the horrific and suspicious death of the Louisiana boy on the Thursday, November 19, episode. On the video footage, a.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago 'The Bachelorette': Rachel Lindsay Speaks On the Importance of Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity | THR News



Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago