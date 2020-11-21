Global  
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Allowed Pregnant Princess Eugenie to Live in their U.K. Home

E! Online Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The royal family evidently has a "what's mine is yours" attitude. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially living in Santa Barbara, Calif., they don't have...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie 00:43

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are moving out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.

Experts said her openness would help break down the stigma over discussing pregnancy and baby loss.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan Markle writes in a moving New York Times account published Wednesday

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Princess Eugenie Moves Into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Home

 Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child, and Jack Brooksbank previously resided in Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage
Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have moved their belongings out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal items...
